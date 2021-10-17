Look: Tom Brady Responds To Gisele’s ‘Trade’ Suggestion

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, had an interesting back-and-forth exchange via Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, began the day by admitting he misses New England’s beautiful fall weather and scenery.

“Missing the fall this year,” Brady said on Twitter.

Gisele then decided to give Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans a panic attack by suggesting Brady asks for a trade.

“Time for a trade?” Gisele responded.

Don’t worry, Bucs fans. Brady isn’t going anywhere. It doesn’t appear he misses the New England fall anymore.

Did I miss something?? https://t.co/Xqsb1GGlZF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 16, 2021

Well there you have it.

Let’s be honest. The New England-area weather is beautiful until early November when the snow hits. We’re pretty certain Tom Brady prefers sunny Florida to snowy Massachusetts late in the year.

In fact, Brady has admitted multiple times already that he doesn’t anticipate every leaving the state of Florida.

“I moved pretty quickly and just realized I was going to be on the water for a long time,” Brady said during an interview back in April, via Wajer Yachts’ YouTube channel. “I’m planning on being in Florida for a long time. I don’t see us moving out of here for quite a while, if ever.”

The only way Brady is going to return to New England anytime soon is if the Bucs play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium or he retires a Patriot.

Brady will be both playing and living in Tampa for the foreseeable future.