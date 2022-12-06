Look: Tom Brady Reveals 10-Word Pregame Text From Son

Tom Brady's 12-year-old son, Benjamin, provided him with some awesome words of encouragement before Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.

On Tuesday, Brady shared the father-son text exchange on Instagram.

"Go do what you do best," Benjamin wrote. "Kick some butt."

"The best motivation any Dad can have!!" Brady wrote as the caption to his post.

Brady didn't kick much butt for the vast majority of last night's game, but he ultimately came through with what he does best: game-winning touchdown drives.

Down 16-3 in the fourth quarter, the all-time great quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the final three minutes of the game. He finished with 281 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 17-16 win over the Saints.

The Bucs are now 6-6 on the season.