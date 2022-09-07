Look: Tom Brady Reveals New Commercial With Hollywood Superstar

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady tapped legendary actor Morgan Freeman for his latest Under Armour ad campaign.

On Wednesday morning, the seven-time Super Bowl champ revealed a new commercial with Freeman narrating a letter he penned to "the next Tom Brady."

Fans loved it.

"The GOAT of voices," commented Greg Auman.

"More people need to hear this tbh, especially outside the world of sports," another user replied.

"'Maybe I just miss my friend.' it was Morgan Freeman," tweeted Bucs reporter Rick Stroud.

"Tom Brady calling on Morgan Freeman," said FOX 13's Kevin O'Donnell. "#legends."

"This gave me chills."

Great stuff.