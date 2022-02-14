Look: Tom Brady Reveals Valentine’s Day Gift For Gisele

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has revealed what he got his wife for Valentine’s Day.

Brady got Gisele Bundchen a special gift of trees after she did the same for him. It puts trees on the ground and will help create healthy forests that filter clean air.

The gift will also provide fresh drinking water, help climate change, and provide more homes to thousands of species of plants and animals.

Brady also had the gift of retiring for Gisele and their kids after he called it a career recently. He retired from the NFL after 22 seasons and won seven Super Bowls along the way.

Six of them came while he was with the Patriots and then he won his seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Now that he is retired, he can spend more time with his family and also continue to give gifts out such as this.

Well done, Tom.