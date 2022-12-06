Look: Tom Brady Reveals What He Told Aaron Judge

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the best baseball players in the MLB was at the Saints-Bucs game on Monday night.

Aaron Judge, who's a free agent right now, was at the game and even had a chance to meet Tom Brady before the game. Brady, a big San Francisco Giants fan, might have been hoping to lure him to San Francisco - or maybe Tampa Bay - based on a tweet from him.

"Gave him my best pitch! Thanks for coming out," Brady tweeted.

A lot of the baseball world is in a waiting game as they wait and see who Judge signs with. There's a chance that he could go back to the New York Yankees, but he also has other teams pursuing him.

Judge got to see Brady work some magic as he overcame a 13-point deficit with less than seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The win got the Bucs to 6-6 overall as they remain in first place in the NFC South.

Could that convince Judge to take his talents down to Florida?