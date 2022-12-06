Look: Tom Brady Reveals What He Told Aaron Judge
One of the best baseball players in the MLB was at the Saints-Bucs game on Monday night.
Aaron Judge, who's a free agent right now, was at the game and even had a chance to meet Tom Brady before the game. Brady, a big San Francisco Giants fan, might have been hoping to lure him to San Francisco - or maybe Tampa Bay - based on a tweet from him.
"Gave him my best pitch! Thanks for coming out," Brady tweeted.
A lot of the baseball world is in a waiting game as they wait and see who Judge signs with. There's a chance that he could go back to the New York Yankees, but he also has other teams pursuing him.
Judge got to see Brady work some magic as he overcame a 13-point deficit with less than seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The win got the Bucs to 6-6 overall as they remain in first place in the NFC South.
Could that convince Judge to take his talents down to Florida?