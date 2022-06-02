Look: Tom Brady Reveals Why He Came Out Of Retirement

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Tom Brady may have been playing golf on Wednesday night, but most of the media attention was on the football side of things.

Brady shocked the NFL world earlier this year when he came out of retirement just two weeks after announcing his decision to hang up his cleats.

The NFL legend was asked about the decision following his and Aaron Rodgers' victory against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday.

Brady revealed free agency played a big role in his decision.

"At this stage, it's like 55% yes and 45% no. It's not 100-0. That's just the reality," Brady said in a roundtable that aired on TNT following Capital One's The Match golf outing with Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, via ESPN.com. "It's not that I'm not 100% committed, it's just as soon as I make the commitment to do it, it's like 'Ugh. All right, here we go.' It's like running a marathon. You can't decide two weeks before the marathon, 'Hey, I'm going to start running.' We got right to free agency and I felt some pressure to do it and talked to the team and organization, and it all worked out."



Brady definitely picked the right time to come out of retirement. His decision influenced a number of decisions by free agents.

The all-time great will play in his 23rd NFL season later this year.