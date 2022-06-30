Look: Tom Brady Says 1 NBA Star Is Playing The Wrong Sport

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards' talent isn't contained to the basketball court.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star posted a video where he shows off his strong arm and pass-catching skills on the gridiron. Edwards earned praise from NFL icon Tom Brady, who encouraged the 20-year-old to reconsider his calling.

"Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro," Brady told Edwards.

Edwards is probably perfectly content with his current career path. He's quickly blossomed into one of the NBA's brightest stars, averaging 21.3 points per game during his second season.

However, Brady can use a new tight end after Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement. Edwards offered to replace the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's long-time teammate.

Per Spotrac, Brady will net approximately $333 million in career earnings upon returning for his 23rd season. LeBron James is the only active NBA player to top that mark through 2021, but Edwards could conceivably come close if he earns a "supermax" contract down the road.

Perhaps Edwards could have been an NFL star in another timeline, but he's doing just fine in the NBA.