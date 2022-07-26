Look: Tom Brady Swimsuit Photo Is Going Viral On Tuesday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is officially launching his own swimsuit for his brand later this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is launching that swimsuit on Thursday and you can sign up now for early access.

It even features a photo of Brady wearing the bathing suit.

Brady had some fun on his own Twitter account as he joked that some of his teammates could make fun of him for this.

"This one should go over well in the locker room…," Brady tweeted.

Brady is set to start training camp on Tuesday and it's highly likely that this will come up when his teammates are getting ready for practice.

The bathing suit currently costs $95 on the official website, though there is a waitlist for it.