Look: Tom Brady Takes Hilarious Shot At Peyton Manning

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts greets Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 35-34. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Once the NFL's most prestigious QB rivalry, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning no longer compete on the gridiron.

That didn't stop Brady from taking a jab at his former on-field adversary.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a clip with a close shot magnifying some features. With the video especially enlarging his forehead, Brady declared that "the kids over on TikTok are calling this the Peyton angle."

[Warning: The following video contains profane language.]

Manning joined the NFL just two years before Brady, but the former Indianapolis Colts icon retired following the 2015 season. Brady has since gained considerable ground in the G.O.A.T conversation with 156 more passing touchdowns and three more Super Bowl rings.

Brady has also passed Manning, who trails Drew Brees as well, for the most passing yards and touchdowns in NFL history.

Brady won 11 of their 17 head-to-head meetings, but Manning's squads prevailed in their final three playoff encounters. He also defeated his former nemesis on the golf course in "The Match" two years ago.

Meanwhile, there's no word on whether Brady returned the wine and handwritten letter Manning sent to commemorate the 44-year-old's short-lived retirement.