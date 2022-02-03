The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Tells 1 NFL Quarterback “You’re Next”

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon.INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

After his official retirement announcement on Tuesday, Tom Brady was flooded with messages of respect for his 22-year NFL career. One of these messages came from Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson — a player Brady clearly has some high expectations for.

In response to an Instagram post from Jackson, the seven-time Super Bowl champion seemed to pass the torch to the 25-year-old star.

“You’re next,” he wrote alongside a picture of the two shaking hands.

While the Ravens superstar already has a league MVP trophy in his young career, he still has quite a ways to go before he reaches Brady’s GOAT status. Jackson, who’s long been a proponent of Brady as the Greatest of All Time, would likely be the first to admit this.

“Tom Brady [is] definitely the one at the top,” Jackson said before his first and only matchup against Brady in 2019. “Definitely, definitely.”

Clearly holding a great deal of respect for the now-retired NFL legend, this message from Brady no doubt meant the world to Jackson.

