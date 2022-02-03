Look: Tom Brady Tells 1 NFL Quarterback “You’re Next”

After his official retirement announcement on Tuesday, Tom Brady was flooded with messages of respect for his 22-year NFL career. One of these messages came from Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson — a player Brady clearly has some high expectations for.

In response to an Instagram post from Jackson, the seven-time Super Bowl champion seemed to pass the torch to the 25-year-old star.

“You’re next,” he wrote alongside a picture of the two shaking hands.

Tom Brady to Lamar Jackson (copy edits by me): You’re next. (via IG/tombrady) pic.twitter.com/oYJXfcRHLf — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) February 2, 2022

While the Ravens superstar already has a league MVP trophy in his young career, he still has quite a ways to go before he reaches Brady’s GOAT status. Jackson, who’s long been a proponent of Brady as the Greatest of All Time, would likely be the first to admit this.

“Tom Brady [is] definitely the one at the top,” Jackson said before his first and only matchup against Brady in 2019. “Definitely, definitely.”

Clearly holding a great deal of respect for the now-retired NFL legend, this message from Brady no doubt meant the world to Jackson.