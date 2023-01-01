Look: Tom Brady Throws Longest Touchdown Pass In 5 Years

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during their NFL game at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

You're only as old as you feel. And when it comes to Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, that arm is feeling as good as ever.

After connecting with Mike Evans on a deep ball touchdown, Brady completed his longest TD pass since Week 1 of 2017; tossing a pass that traveled 57.6 air yards.

Fans reacted to Brady's highlight play on Sunday.

"He's a Saint,' a user said.

"Raiders next QB?" another asked.

"The two TDs were so similar it's eerie," another replied. "Protection lasts an eternity, Evans runs in a straight line and Brady winds ALLLL the way up to get it out to him as he beats his man."

"Too bad Leftwich and Bowles suck."

"He won’t be retiring any time soon haha," a fan laughed.

It's hard to imagine Brady doesn't have at least a few more seasons left in him. Especially when he plays like he does today.