Look: Tom Brady Took Batting Practice With Gronk This Morning

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Maybe Tom Brady will dive into some baseball when his football playing career is over.

Brady took live batting practice with tight end Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday morning and was absolutely crushing some baseballs.

Here's the video:

Perhaps the biggest revelation in this video is that Brady bats left-handed. He obviously is a right-handed thrower.

This is a good way for TB12 to get a workout in during the offseason as training camp is just a couple of months away.

Brady is set to return for his 23rd NFL season after coming out of retirement in March. As for Gronkowski, he hasn't made a decision on playing this season yet.

He put up solid numbers with the Bucs last season, finishing with 802 yards and six touchdowns off 55 receptions.

Perhaps this batting practice session with his QB has Gronk closer to making a decision.