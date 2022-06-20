Look: Tom Brady Underwear Advertisement Is Going Viral

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: NFL player Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

Another Tom Brady underwear advertisement is going viral this Monday. Except this time, he's not the one who's shirtless.

The infamous "dude with sign" has a new sign for his social-media followers.

It reads: "Stop trying to promote your underwear, Tom."

Better yet, Brady stopped by to snap a pic with the fella. And no, Brady isn't wearing underwear this time.

The funny thing is one of Brady's most famous pictures is the combine photo from 2000. 22 years later, he's basically an underwear model - oh, and seven-time Super Bowl champ.

“A lot of time in the last 23 years to get in a little bit better shape, so,” Brady said before elaborating on one of the internet’s favorite pics of the past two decades, via NYPost.com.

“I was a college kid, I was coming out of college, oh my God, that probably wasn’t my finest moment, but I always joke about that picture, like no one else has a picture like that, where’s Peyton Manning’s picture? He didn’t look great in those gray shorts either, so, but somehow never see a picture of that.”

Brady won't stop advertising his underwear line anytime soon.