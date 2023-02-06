Look: Tom Brady Underwear Photo Going Viral Monday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady already seems to be enjoying retirement.

Brady, who retired from the NFL last Wednesday, posted a thirst trap to his Twitter after he promised he would when he got more than 40,000 likes on a tweet.

He even asked former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, along with his underwear brand's Twitter account if he did it right.

Hey, maybe Brady also wants to put himself out there again since he's single. He finalized his divorce from Gisele Bundchen back in October and has been single ever since.

Brady is also trying to show off his brand of underwear that's currently live on his website. You can currently buy one of his boxer briefs in seven different colors for $20.

We'll have to see if he posts another picture like this at some point.