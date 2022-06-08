Look: Tom Brady Unveiled A New Hairstyle On Wednesday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is rocking a new hairstyle today. And as with most things related to the seven-time Super Bowl champion's appearance, it's quickly going viral.

On Wednesday, Brady partook in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' "Cut and Color for a Cure" event. As part of the event, done to bring awareness and raise money for pediatric cancer research, Brady dyed his hair orange.

He didn't go with a full orange look though. Unlike some of the other people in attendance, Brady decided to just get the top of his head dyed in the bright shade of orange.

NFL fans love Brady's new hairdo. The jokes are already pouring in:

"Brady has officially turned into the 'Florida Man,'" one fan replied.

"I just can’t hate this dude. I can’t," wrote another.

"Guess I have a thing for redheads now," a third fan wrote.

Tom Brady has fully embraced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as his team heading into this year. By all accounts he's leading them in offseason training with just as much passion as he did in his 20s and 30s.

Perhaps it's a subtle sign that 2022 will be Brady's final year in the NFL that he is putting so much more noticeable energy into being a part of the team and everything they've got going on.

Whatever the case may be, 2022 is going to be an eventful year for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.