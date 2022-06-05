Look: Tom Brady Uses 3 Words To Describe Bill Belichick

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts with head coach Bill Belichick during the fourth quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Many have speculated about Tom Brady's true feelings for Bill Belichick since the quarterback's departure from New England.

However, everything Brady has said about his former coach has been positive.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback referred to Belichick during a roundtable discussion prior to The Match on Wednesday night.

Brady said Belichick is the "most amazing coach."

“I love football and I care a lot about football, too. I’m always going to be involved in it one way or the other,” Brady said in the interview. “I was thinking about the opportunity to travel around and see these guys on different Friday afternoons and watching them practice and saying, ‘Hey, here’s a couple of things that worked for me.’

“[Talking to] different coaches. I was around the most amazing coach, in Coach Belichick, the most amazing coaches over a period of time. I played with Hall of Famers, Randy Moss to Ty Law to Richard Seymour. I feel like I have a lot of knowledge.”

Brady and Belichick faced off last season, with the Bucs beating the Patriots, 19-17.