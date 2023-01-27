Look: Tom Brady Was Not Happy With Former Patriots Teammate

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady apparently isn't happy with one of his former Patriots teammates.

During a recent appearance on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, ESPN analyst Rob Ninkovich revealed a cold text message he received from his former quarterback after the 2022 season.

“I’ve been trying to investigate that… I’ve been trying to get some info out of that and I’m not getting anywhere with that,” Ninkovich said when asked about Brady's future plans. “And then I tried to be nice and just you know, hit up a friend and be like, ‘Hey man, great season. I hope you’re recovering… you finished well, you still got it.’

“And he responds: ‘Not according to your hard-hitting analysis.’”

Ninkovich, a former NFL linebacker, won two Super Bowls alongside Brady during their nine seasons of overlap in New England.

Brady, 45, is a free agent this offseason and is "taking it a day at a time" when it comes to making a decision on his NFL future.