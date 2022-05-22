Look: Tom Brady Will Be Making Special Appearance Tonight

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Tom Brady is going to be a special guest alongside the "Inside Guys" on TNT on Sunday night.

Brady asked the show's Twitter account if he could make an appearance after Charles Barkley called him a "pretty man."

The show then decided to make it happen as Brady will be talking with Barkley, Shaq, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith.

TNT will be broadcasting Game 3 of the Warriors-Mavericks series from Dallas as the Mavs try and get back in the series.

Dallas dropped both games in California this past week as Golden State has a 2-0 series lead heading into this game.

There will surely be a lot of great jokes cracked while Brady is on the show. Perhaps Barkley will also want to call him "pretty" to his face this time.

Coverage will start at 9 p.m. ET.