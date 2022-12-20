Look: Tom Brady Won't Like Peyton Manning's Comment

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 08: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Retransmission alternate crop) Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

It's no secret that the NFC South is the new NFC East, at least for this season.

Usually, it's been the NFC East being one of the worst divisions in football but that has changed in a big way. All four teams in the division are currently in a playoff spot, while there's only one NFC South team in a spot right now.

That team is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 6-8 record. They currently have a one-game lead over both the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons for first place with just three weeks left in the regular season.

Peyton Manning knows how bad the division is and cracked a good joke during the "ManningCast "on Monday night.

"I talked to the commissioner. He says they might actually cancel the whole NFC South, and nobody goes to the playoffs, and just let all four teams in the NFC East go," Manning said.

Fans don't like how a team from the NFC South will make the playoffs and they'll be even more upset when that team gets to actually host a playoff game.

We'll have to see who that team will be when the regular season ends on Jan. 8.