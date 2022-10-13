Look: Tom Brady's Clothing Brand Signs Star College Football Quarterback To NIL Deal

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Tom Brady's BRADY brand clothing line already has several Super Bowl champions on its list of endorsed athletes (mostly Brady and his ex-teammates). But this week the brand added one of the fastest rising stars in college football to their ranks.

According to Action Network's Darren Rovell, BRADY brand has signed Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders to an NIL endorsement deal. Sanders was one of many college athletes who modeled the clothing line when it launched back in January.

“Tom Brady is a person that I look up to and I really adore,” Sanders said, per Women's Wear Daily. “He’s one of those people that’s just really down to earth, so with every deal and everything that I’m doing with my own brand, we like doing things that are real and that are genuine, so it’s a perfect fit — being able to have the opportunity to get this deal done and to be able to represent their company like that is really amazing.”

Sanders told WWD.com that he likes the BRADY brand because the clothing is "chill" and "cozy" and that he likes "looking sharp." He also praised the clothing for its high quality.

“I like wearing chill clothes,” he said. “I like wearing cozy stuff and when it’s time to dress up, I like looking sharp. Everything that I wear, that’s basically what [Brady] has. The quality is amazing and that’s what I look for with the clothing.”

Shedeur Sanders is undefeated as a starter this season with 1,713 yards and 17 touchdowns in four games.

Sanders has reaped the benefits of that with major brand deals with Beats By Dre and Gatorade, and even has his own BBQ sauce on sale at regional Kroger's.

Now that he's got Tom Brady in his corner, the sky's the limit for Sanders.