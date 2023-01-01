Look: Tom Brady's Embarrassing "Flop" Is Going Viral Today

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

One thing about Tom Brady... he's going to try to get the call.

In Sunday's pivotal NFC South matchup between the Bucs and Panthers, the 45-year-old QB very clearly attempted to sell a roughing the passer call but the refs weren't buying it.

And neither were fans on Twitter.

"New England Brady would have gotten this call," the account said.

"Naw this is so wrong lmao," another laughed.

"What a f---ing weirdo," another said.

"Awwww poor baby."

"This intentional grounding crybaby [expletive]," another tweeted.

Brady and the Bucs find themselves down 21-10 to red hot Carolina in the third quarter. A win today would lock up the playoffs for Tampa Bay. However, a loss could send the division into a free fall.

Stay tuned.