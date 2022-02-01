Look: Tom Brady’s Ex-Girlfriend Reacts To His Retirement

The Spun

Bridget Moynahan speaks on the phone.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Bridget Moynahan participates in the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at GFI Securities on September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Like so many others on Tuesday, Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynihan wished the quarterback well as he moves on to his next chapter.

Brady officially announced his retirement on Instagram, after an incredible 22 seasons in the NFL. Moynihan, the mother of Brady’s first child, had a very cordial, heartfelt message for the G.O.A.T. as he calls it a career.

“So proud of [Tom Brady],” the actress tweeted. “Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps.”

Brady and Moynihan spent three years together from 2004-2006, and had an “amicable” split before Brady went on to date and marry supermodel Gisele Bundchen. The pair share one child, Brady’s oldest son Jack.

Now Tom leaves the game behind after an unparalleled career, ready to be a father and family man. Something that he’s numerously said is most important to him.

