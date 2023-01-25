Look: Tom Brady's Ex-Teammate Is Furious With Video

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A recent video of Tom Brady touring a Miami school has been making the rounds - much to the chagrin of one former teammate of his.

On Wednesday, a video began circulating of Brady touring a Miami school with his children, causing many to speculate that he could be gearing up for a move to the Dolphins. But for pass rusher Kyle Van Noy, the filming of the video was a step too far.

Taking to Twitter, Van Noy asserted that people should not be filming Brady while he's spending time with his children. He demanded that people leave the man alone and stop filming him all of the time.

"This is some BS!” Van Noy tweeted. “Whoever filmed this is wack! Let my man just handle business for his kids. This should NOT be filmed!!!”

The video may have nothing to do with Tom Brady's NFL plans to begin with. As NFL insider Dov Kleiman pointed out, Brady's ex-wife Gisele still lives in Miami, so it may simply be practical for him to find them a school there regardless of what NFL team he may play for in 2023.

When someone is on the streets of a big city or outdoors in general, it's fine to snap a picture or even see if they're in the mood to answer questions.

But filming someone when they're in a private location trying to spend time with their family is - as Van Noy eloquently put it - "some BS."