Look: Tom Brady’s Family Is Back In New England

Tom Brady isn’t the only one back in New England for tomorrow night’s big game.

According to reports from ABC WCVB 5, Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, and father, Tom Brady Sr., were spotted at a Milton, Massachusetts restaurant (just outside of Foxborough) on Saturday night.

The family was reportedly celebrating the christening of Brady’s 14-month-old nephew, Jake, who’s the son of his sister, Nancy.

Through 20 seasons of Tom playing in New England, there’s no doubt the Brady family got well acquainted with the area. But when the all-time great QB left the Patriots in free agency following the 2019 season, that decades long relationship came to an end.

For the first time since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Brady will take the Gillette Stadium field against his former team and longtime head coach Bill Belichick on Sunday night.

While on the surface this is a regular-season, Week 4 game, the storylines surrounding this marquee matchup make it feel much more than that.

With what will likely be an incredibly emotional homecoming for the Patriots legend, it’s nice he’ll have his family by his side.

Tomorrow night’s game will kickoff in primetime at 8:25 p.m. ET.