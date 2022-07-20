Look: Tom Brady's Gisele Photo Going Viral On Her Birthday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It's a special day for the family of Super Bowl champion Tom Brady: Today is his wife's birthday.

Gisele Bundchen is turning 42 years old today. The model, activist and businesswoman no doubt had big plans for her special day.

But Tom Brady marked the occasion by delivering a heartfelt message to his wife. Taking to Instagram, Brady wished her a happy birthday and thanked her for inspiring him.

"Happy Birthday @gisele. Enjoy your special day and I know this year will be your best year yet ❤️. Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity," Brady wrote.

The post has gone viral with tons of likes and comments from his 12.4 million Instagram followers.

Tom Brady met Gisele Bundchen in December 2006, around the time that he ended his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. In 2009, the two were married and have since had two children together.

Ironically, Gisele may have been a bigger world celebrity than Brady was when they first met. While Brady was a three-time Super Bowl champion at the time, Bundchen was one of the most distinguished models in the world with a salary estimated to have dwarfed Brady's NFL earnings.

The two are now considered one of entertainment's greatest power couples. Their combined influence around the world puts them on par with some of the Hollywood elite.

But that doesn't make their marriage any less adorable.