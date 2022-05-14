Look: Tom Brady's Latest Social Media Post Is Going Viral

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Tom Brady seems to be enjoying the offseason ahead of his 2022 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Saturday, the all-time great quarterback posted a video documenting his morning.

Instead of "making a smoothie and working out," Brady ditched his typical morning routine to go on a bike ride around the city.

"BEST MORNING EVER," he wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

Though this video certainly gives off some retirement vibes, Brady will be back on the NFL gridiron this coming season. After announcing his retirement following the 2021 season, the 44-year-old QB decided to return for some "unfinished business" with the Bucs.

Earlier this week, Brady signed a massive 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to become the network's lead NFL analyst once his playing days are over.

Given his current position, it's no surprise that the seven-time Super Bowl champ is enjoying life.