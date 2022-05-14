Look: Tom Brady's Latest Social Media Post Is Going Viral
Tom Brady seems to be enjoying the offseason ahead of his 2022 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On Saturday, the all-time great quarterback posted a video documenting his morning.
Instead of "making a smoothie and working out," Brady ditched his typical morning routine to go on a bike ride around the city.
"BEST MORNING EVER," he wrote.
Take a look at the video here:
Though this video certainly gives off some retirement vibes, Brady will be back on the NFL gridiron this coming season. After announcing his retirement following the 2021 season, the 44-year-old QB decided to return for some "unfinished business" with the Bucs.
Earlier this week, Brady signed a massive 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to become the network's lead NFL analyst once his playing days are over.
Given his current position, it's no surprise that the seven-time Super Bowl champ is enjoying life.