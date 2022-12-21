Look: Tom Brady's Sad Christmas Plans Are Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady is heading into his first holiday season since his divorce with his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is set to face off against the Arizona Cardinals in a primetime Christmas Day matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET.

During the most recent episode of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady explained how he feels about being away from family on Christmas Day. He cited the “physical, mental and emotional” challenges of being an NFL football player.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.”

While he won't be able to spend time with his family on Christmas Day, Brady said he already has plans to see his children on the 26th.

“And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after,” Brady added. “Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

Brady and Gisele confirmed their divorce in October. Gisele was recently on vacation with their children in Brazil, per her Instagram.