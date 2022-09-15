Look: Tom Brady's Sideline Comment On Cowboys Goes Viral

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tom Brady #12 during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had little difficulty beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football this past week. But an interesting comment he made has been going viral in the aftermath.

While sitting on the sidelines with star wide receiver Mike Evans, Evans asked Brady if he knew he was 6-0 against the Cowboys at the time. Brady said "Yeah" and Evans joked that he knew Brady would know that.

"I knew you'd know that too," Evans said as he and Brady shared a laugh.

Brady played it off, saying that he had been informed of the statistic earlier in the week. But fans still appreciated the great laugh that it offered them.

"This is why Dallas almost had a parade when they beat NE last year. Been a while," one user pointed out.

"He owns them," another said more bluntly.

As a member of the New England Patriots, Brady beat the Cowboys five times, with three of those wins coming by double-digits.

Upon playing the Cowboys for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, he had his best performance against them since 2007, throwing for 379 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-29 win.

Sunday's win over the Cowboys was less prolific, but the end result was the same.

Brady is now 7-0 against the Cowboys and will in all likelihood never get another chance to even lose to them unless they see each other in the playoffs this year.