Look: Tom Brady’s Tweet About High-Five Day Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is all-time great player on the gridiron. But recently, he’s transferred some of that greatness onto social media.

Ever since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB won his seventh career Super Bowl in February, he’s been on fire when it comes to the Twitter game. That trend continued on Thursday when Brady shared a viral post for “National High Five Day.”

A hilarious photo of his attempt to high five an official during the No. 5 seeded Bucs playoff run paired with the caption, “#NationalHighFiveDay” has garnered plenty of attention this afternoon.

This iconic image was snapped right after Brady scored one of his patented QB-sneak touchdowns from the one-yard line in a Divisional Round matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Despite his excited attempts to show some love, No. 12 was quickly denied by the official. This TD gave the Bucs its final-score 30-20 lead.

Coming into this playoff matchup, the Saints had swept Tampa Bay with a 2-0 record through the regular season (including a 38-3 beatdown in Week 9). After this win, Tom Brady’s squad went on to cruise past the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs en route to a Super Bowl LV victory.

Clearly a shot at critics who believe he’s been helped by favorable officiating through his long NFL career, Brady reached some top-tier troll levels with this post.

Signing an extension with the Bucs this offseason, the legendary quarterback is set to return and attempt another deep playoff run with Tampa Bay in 2021.