Look: Tom Brady’s Wife, Gisele, Enjoyed Last Night’s Win

tom brady and his wife, gisele, celebrate after the super bowlATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The homecoming went well for Tom Brady on Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New England Patriots, 19-17, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. It was the first game back for Tom Brady, who left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. Brady, of course, won a Super Bowl in Year 1 in Tampa Bay and is hoping to contend for another one in Year 2.

Tampa Bay improved to 3-1 on the season with Sunday night’s win, while New England dropped to 1-3. Sunday night’s contest was tightly contested – and, thanks to the rain and some good defense, pretty low scoring – but had to be satisfying for Brady.

Brady’s wife, Gisele, was in the stands for last night’s game. She posted a heartwarming photo from the stands at Gillette Stadium.

“We are ready! Let’s go Bucs!! Let’s go papai!!!” she wrote.

Bundchen went on to post on her Instagram Story throughout the contest, clearly enjoying the Buccaneers win over the Patriots on Sunday night.

Brady gave a special shoutout to his parents, wife and kids during his postgame interview on NBC, as well.

