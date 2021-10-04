Look: Tom Brady’s Wife, Gisele, Enjoyed Last Night’s Win

The homecoming went well for Tom Brady on Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New England Patriots, 19-17, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. It was the first game back for Tom Brady, who left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. Brady, of course, won a Super Bowl in Year 1 in Tampa Bay and is hoping to contend for another one in Year 2.

Tampa Bay improved to 3-1 on the season with Sunday night’s win, while New England dropped to 1-3. Sunday night’s contest was tightly contested – and, thanks to the rain and some good defense, pretty low scoring – but had to be satisfying for Brady.

Brady’s wife, Gisele, was in the stands for last night’s game. She posted a heartwarming photo from the stands at Gillette Stadium.

“We are ready! Let’s go Bucs!! Let’s go papai!!!” she wrote.

Bundchen went on to post on her Instagram Story throughout the contest, clearly enjoying the Buccaneers win over the Patriots on Sunday night.

Brady gave a special shoutout to his parents, wife and kids during his postgame interview on NBC, as well.