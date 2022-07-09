Look: Tom Cruise Is Attending Yet Another Major Sporting Event

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Actor Tom Cruise looks on as Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during the Ladies' Singles Final match on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tom Cruise enjoyed his 60th birthday in style last week, attending the British Grand Prix. This week, he went to the All England Club to watch the women's championship match at Wimbledon.

During this Saturday's match between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina, the cameras caught Cruise enjoying the action.

Cruise, who is having a great summer at the box office, continues to show his appreciation for the sports world.

As for the actual match, Rybakina captured her first Grand Slam title this afternoon. She defeated Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

With this victory, Rybakina became the first player to represent Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title.

Rybakina was an underdog for the semifinals and final, but she never cracked under pressure. That was evident when she had a great hold in the third set despite trailing 40-0.

As for Tom Cruise, who knows where we'll see him next.