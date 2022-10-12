Look: Tom Izzo Reveals His Mindset With Transfer Players

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 05: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during practice prior to the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 5, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Michigan State's Tom Izzo is as old school as it gets, and that's worked for him for a long time. But when the Spartans coach opted not to add any players via the transfer portal this summer, some criticized the Hall of Famer.

However, Izzo defended his decision at Wednesday's Big Ten Media Day. Saying that despite losing key players like Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie; he wants to stick with the young men he has in place, citing the strong culture he's built at MSU over many years.

“I think in the big picture, the one thing I never want to lose is the culture that it took so long to develop," Izzo explained.

"If you look at some of the cultures in this league, you look at a Purdue, year after year they’re knocking on the door, the culture has been there. I’m sure Juwan Howard will continue that. You look at what John Beilein did, year after year. Some of it is because of that. If you want to rip me on it, or applaud me for it. But don’t give me the ‘old school’ BS because that’s BS. It’s not old school. That is what I feel."

"I promised my guys and if a guy gets hurt, I’m not going to get a fifth-year transfer to replace him and not giving him a chance to come back," Izzo concluded. "That might help me in one year, but I don’t know that kid.”

The Spartans finished 23-13 (11-9) last season, losing to two-seeded Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

We'll see how Izzo feels about that decision after Michigan State tips the season off Nov. 7 against Northern Arizona.