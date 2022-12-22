Look: Tom Izzo's Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Tonight

EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 20: Tom Izzo head coach of the Michigan State Spartans mens basketball team looks on during a football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium on October 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is bringing the holiday spirit to the sideline on Wednesday night.

The veteran college basketball leader is rocking an elf-themed Christmas sweater during tonight's home-game matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Take a look at the wacky game-day outfit here:

There was a time when Izzo would only ever wear a coat and tie while leading the Spartans. But in this current era of college basketball, coaching wardrobes have gotten far more lax.

Izzo is clearly taking advantage of these new clothing opportunities.

Michigan State is 7-4 to start the 2022-23 basketball season. Izzo and the Spartans have strung together two wins and are looking toward a third in tonight's matchup against Oakland.

The Spartans currently lead the Golden Grizzlies 29-24 at halftime.

Perhaps Izzo has an ugly Christmas part to attend after this evening's game.