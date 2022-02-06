The Spun

Look: Tonight’s NASCAR Race Will Be Absolutely Wild

NASCAR at the Los Angeles Coliseum.LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A general view of the track and stadium during qualifying for the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR Cup Series race on February 05, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s going to be quite a scene when NASCAR takes over the LA Coliseum. For the first time in its history, NASCAR will host its opening race at one of the most unique venues in sports.

Dubbed “The Clash at the Coliseum,” the Busch Light clash has moved across the country onto a temporary quarter-mile paved track in the middle of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Fans are loving the spectacle.

“This is so badass,” one user said with a pair of fire emojis.

“IMMEDIATE goosebumps,” a NASCAR fan replied. “Head to toe. We’re back baby.”

“This is either going to be awesome or a complete disaster,” remake another user.

“NASCAR in the LA coliseum is wild,” commented Allan Bell. Warning, “Don’t take a shot for every wreck today.”

It’s sure to be a tremendous scene when NASCAR starts their engines in Los Angeles.

