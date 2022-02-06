Look: Tonight’s NASCAR Race Will Be Absolutely Wild

It’s going to be quite a scene when NASCAR takes over the LA Coliseum. For the first time in its history, NASCAR will host its opening race at one of the most unique venues in sports.

.@NASCAR has taken over @lacoliseum 🌴 It's all systems go for the Clash at the Coliseum tonight 🏟 pic.twitter.com/NhkQOxwoAn — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) February 6, 2022

Dubbed “The Clash at the Coliseum,” the Busch Light clash has moved across the country onto a temporary quarter-mile paved track in the middle of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Fans are loving the spectacle.

“This is so badass,” one user said with a pair of fire emojis.

This is so badass 🔥🔥 https://t.co/gOTppezv5B — Albert (@Lakeshow_323) February 5, 2022

“IMMEDIATE goosebumps,” a NASCAR fan replied. “Head to toe. We’re back baby.”

IMMEDIATE goosebumps . Head to toe . We’re back baby . #nascar https://t.co/KJee39r78F — Craig Brabant (@CraigBr15) February 5, 2022

“This is either going to be awesome or a complete disaster,” remake another user.

This is either going to be awesome or a complete disaster. https://t.co/lspNOjv3uC — infrared41 (@InfraredXLI) February 5, 2022

It's race day. Live coverage of the Clash at the Coliseum starts at 2p ET on FOX. pic.twitter.com/LI9q0jkWnS — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 6, 2022

“NASCAR in the LA coliseum is wild,” commented Allan Bell. Warning, “Don’t take a shot for every wreck today.”

NASCAR in the LA coliseum is wild. Don't take a shot for every wreck today 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgS92AI4lF — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) February 6, 2022

It’s sure to be a tremendous scene when NASCAR starts their engines in Los Angeles.