Look: Tonight’s NASCAR Race Will Be Absolutely Wild

It’s going to be quite a scene when NASCAR takes over the LA Coliseum. For the first time in its history, NASCAR will host its opening race at one of the most unique venues in sports.
It's all systems go for the Clash at the Coliseum tonight 🏟 pic.twitter.com/NhkQOxwoAn
Dubbed “The Clash at the Coliseum,” the Busch Light clash has moved across the country onto a temporary quarter-mile paved track in the middle of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Fans are loving the spectacle.
“This is so badass,” one user said with a pair of fire emojis.
This is so badass 🔥🔥 https://t.co/gOTppezv5B
“IMMEDIATE goosebumps,” a NASCAR fan replied. “Head to toe. We’re back baby.”
IMMEDIATE goosebumps . Head to toe . We’re back baby . #nascar https://t.co/KJee39r78F
“This is either going to be awesome or a complete disaster,” remake another user.
This is either going to be awesome or a complete disaster. https://t.co/lspNOjv3uC
It's race day. Live coverage of the Clash at the Coliseum starts at 2p ET on FOX. pic.twitter.com/LI9q0jkWnS
“NASCAR in the LA coliseum is wild,” commented Allan Bell. Warning, “Don’t take a shot for every wreck today.”
NASCAR in the LA coliseum is wild. Don't take a shot for every wreck today 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgS92AI4lF
It’s sure to be a tremendous scene when NASCAR starts their engines in Los Angeles.