Look: Tonight's NFL Playoff Refs Are Getting Crushed

Another NFL Playoff game, another horrible night of officiating.

Tonight's refs for the Jaguars vs. Chargers game are getting crushed for their performance tonight.

Specifically in the fourth quarter, the officials missed a defensive holding against the Chargers and then a false start against the Jaguars.

It's been bad all night long, and against both teams for that matter.

"Missed defensive holding. That IS a false start. The refs man… MAKE THE CALLS !!!," said Louis Riddick.

"Hey NFL let’s not let this group of refs do another playoff game," Dan Hickens wrote.

"If Jacksonville wins this game, it should count as 2 wins and put them in the AFC championship game. They wouldve beat 2 teams, the chargers and refs," one fan said on social media.

The refs better not get in the way of what's expected to be a thrilling ending.

Catch the rest of tonight's game on NBC.