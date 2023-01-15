Skip to main content
Look: Tonight's NFL Playoff Refs Are Getting Crushed

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson (DeFelice/Getty Images)

Another NFL Playoff game, another horrible night of officiating. 

Tonight's refs for the Jaguars vs. Chargers game are getting crushed for their performance tonight. 

Specifically in the fourth quarter, the officials missed a defensive holding against the Chargers and then a false start against the Jaguars. 

It's been bad all night long, and against both teams for that matter. 

"Missed defensive holding. That IS a false start. The refs man… MAKE THE CALLS !!!," said Louis Riddick. 

"Hey NFL let’s not let this group of refs do another playoff game," Dan Hickens wrote. 

"If Jacksonville wins this game, it should count as 2 wins and put them in the AFC championship game. They wouldve beat 2 teams, the chargers and refs," one fan said on social media. 

The refs better not get in the way of what's expected to be a thrilling ending. 

Catch the rest of tonight's game on NBC. 