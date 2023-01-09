Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night.

They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31.

The win gave the Texans the second-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as the Chicago Bears will be picking first.

After the firing was made official, NBC's Tony Dungy had a negative reaction to it.

"What are the Texans doing. What kind of operation is this where you don’t have any convictions about supporting the coaches you hire. Who is going to want to coach there if you might only get one year to implement your plans. Two years in a row is ridiculous," Dungy tweeted.

As dungy says, this will be the second time in two years that the Texans have fired a coach after just one season. David Culley was the coach of the team last season and led them to a 4-13 record.

We'll have to see who the Texans hire to replace Smith as this will be their fifth different head coach in four years.