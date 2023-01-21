Look: Tony Dungy Issues Apology For Controversial Tweet

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy speaks during the 2019 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award at the 32nd Annual Super Bowl Breakfast during Super Bowl LIII week on February 2, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach and NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy made headlines this week because of a controversial tweet.

Dungy responded to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms.

"That’s nothing," Dungy wrote on Twitter. "Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs."

Dungy quickly deleted this tweet. However, countless people already took screenshots of his post.

On Saturday afternoon, Dungy issued an apology to those who were hurt by his recent comments.

"This past week I posted a tweet that I subsequently deleted," Dungy said. "I issued an apology but not everyone saw it. So I am reposting my apology here. As a Christian I want to be a force for love to everyone. A force for healing and reconciliation-not for animosity."

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Dungy will be on the air for NBC Sports this Saturday. He'll provide analysis on the Jaguars-Chiefs game.

Dungy has been part of NBC's Football Night in America crew for several years.