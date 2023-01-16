Look: Tony Dungy Not Happy With Job Search News

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy speaks during the 2019 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award at the 32nd Annual Super Bowl Breakfast during Super Bowl LIII week on February 2, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are attacking their coaching search head-on.

They've reached out to ask permission to interview numerous candidates, one of which is San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans. Ryans has a pretty busy schedule coming up as he's also set to meet with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals this week.

That also doesn't factor in that he has to get ready for Sunday's playoff game as the 49ers will find out who they will play on Monday night.

Tony Dungy, who is an analyst for NBC Sports, isn't happy that Ryans is scheduled to have those four interviews this week.

"I said it last year and I’ll repeat it. It’s ridiculous to think any candidate could be prepared for 4 interviews in one weekend. How can an owner expect to get a proper evaluation of a man addressing 4 different franchises as well as trying to get ready for the Bucs or Cowboys?" Dungy tweeted.

Dungy then went on to say that he thinks there should be no interviews or hirings until after the Super Bowl.

It's an interesting suggestion from Dungy, but one that the NFL is not likely to implement since teams love getting a head start on coaching searches.

Despite that, do you agree with Dungy's opinion?