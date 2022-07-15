Look: Tony Romo Shares His Expectations For Cowboys Offense In 2022

SPRINGFIELD, MO - JULY 22: Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback, looks on from the 17th tee during the first round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper at Highland Spring Country Club on July 22, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)

During a recent appearance on the Maggie and Perloff show, former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo outlined his expectations for the Cowboys' offense heading into the 2022 NFL season.

The Cowboys' offensive unit took a hit earlier this offseason with the departure of No. 1 wide receiver option Amari Cooper. Despite that, Romo believes Dak Prescott has what it takes to keep the ship moving forward.

"The Cowboys have probably been the best offense in the division for a while now," he said. "... You're seeing a little bit of change start to happen. So I think you'll see a shift in philosophy a little bit...

"But I still think Dak Prescott's gonna have a fantastic year. I think he's showing he's more than capable of playing great football consistently throughout a year. I just think it'll be a little different because the weapons won't be quite as dynamic."

The "shift in philosophy" mentioned by Romo is a possible return to the run-heavy offense that was successful for the Cowboys in years past.

"The identity might change and get back toward the 2016-ish ‘17, ‘18 season,” he said.

The Cowboys finished the 2021 season with the most productive offensive unit in the league — leading the NFL in yards (406.0) and points per game (31.2).

While Cooper is no longer on the roster, Dak and the Dallas offense still have an up-and-coming star in CeeDee Lamb leading the wide receiver corps this coming season.

Will the Cowboys be able to keep up offensive production in 2022?