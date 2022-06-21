Look: Tony Romo Was In Serious Pain During Golf Tournament Tuesday

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Tony Romo hits on the 10th hole during the second round of the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort on September 27, 2019 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

There's a reason Tony Romo retired from football when he did.

At the Match Play Championship in Wisconsin, the former Dallas Cowboy's back started seizing up on him, forcing him to all-fours on the putting green.

Despite that, the 42-year-old is dominating the his home state tournament, going up 3-0 with Tuesday's win.

But that didn't stop social media from having some fun with it on Twitter.

"How is this guy suppose to putt with Tony Romo twerking," asked PFT Commenter.

"Not distracting at all," cried NFL Network's Jane Slater.

"'Give Romo that 2016 team and he wins a Superbowl,'" quoted one fan. "Mans back is made out of Ritz Crackers."

"This man really sacrificed his body for the Cowboys for it to be wasted by Garrett and Phillips."

"Myself, Tony Romo [handshake emoji] Back issues near the turn," commented Nick Shook.

"Aye, if that's me I'm like you can't be out here doing cat-cows on the fringe while I'm lining up the putt," laughed another fan. "Go a little further away please."

"Protect Tony Romo at all costs."

"What a scene," tweeted Guy Haberman.

Tony Romo's 2016 injury forced him to miss 10 games with a broken vertebrae, ultimately landing him in the CBS booth besides Jim Nantz.

The four-time Pro Bowler returns to the course Wednesday for the round of 16.