Look: Top 2023 Recruit Announces He's Skipping College

One of the top college basketball recruits in the 2023 class won't be committing to a college.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, four-star combo guard London Johnson is going to bypass college and sign a two-year contract with the NBA G League Ignite.

Charania is also reporting that Johnson's seven-figure salary is the largest Ignite salary to date.

Johnson spoke to Charania in an exclusive story for The Athletic and confirmed that he made the decision because he wanted to go up against NBA talent.

“The main (reason) was being able to play against NBA talent and getting coached from the highest level NBA coaches,” Johnson said. "Also, seeing the success from past (prospects), I really felt like I could create my own path and be successful myself.”

Johnson is currently the No. 5 player in his home state (Georgia) and the No. 10 combo guard in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 37 overall recruit.

Before he decided to sign with the NBA G League, he had interest from a lot of top colleges, including North Carolina and Virginia.