Look: Top Alex Morgan Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan had one of the best games of her NWSL career on Saturday night, scoring four goals to lead her San Diego team to a win.

The United States women's national team star makes a big impact both on and off the field during her career.

Off the field, Morgan, now 32, has done a lot, including posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times. Some of Morgan's best photos have gone viral on social media.

Morgan, who has posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times, is one of several notable athletes to pose for the magazine issue.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is set to be released later this spring.

A behind-the-scenes look at the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.