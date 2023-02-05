Look: Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Anne De Paula

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Anne de Paula attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoots, if any, are as notable as the iconic "Body Paint" shoots.

Over the years, several prominent models and athletes have taken part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Anne de Paula is in that group.

The significant other of Sixers star Joel Embiid and the longtime swimsuit model posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Some of de Paula's top shots have gone viral on social media, too.

Perhaps we'll see another standout model or two posing in "Body Paint" for the 2023 issue.

The 2023 issue of the magazine comes out later this year.