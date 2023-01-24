Look: Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots Of Caroline Wozniacki

Getty

Over the past decade, a number of high profiles athletes have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Tennis star Serena Williams, soccer legend Alex Morgan and MMA fighter and model Ronda Rousey were just a few to join the ranks. Among the elite names to join the list is former star tennis player Caroline Wozniacki.

She took it a step further, though, suiting up for a special edition of the shoot. Just a few years ago, the former No. 1 women's tennis player took part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a look on its YouTube account.

She shared a look at the shoot on her Instagram page a few years back.

