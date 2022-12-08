Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision

MEMPHIS, TN - SEPTEMBER 14: A JSU branded helmet on the sideline prior to the Southern Heritage Classic game between the Jackson State University Tigers and the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado.

The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal.

Some Buffaloes players opted to leave the program while others will be transferring in. It also had a major impact on the Jackson State program.

Top talents like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter already announced their decisions to leave. Now, one of the team's top commits is leaving as well.

High school linebacker Kofi Taylor-Barrocks announced his decision to decommit from Jackson State.

"First and foremost I would like to thank the man above for giving me the skill sets I have to play football at the highest level," he said in a statement. "I would like to thank the city of Jackson and the coaching staff at Jackson State for believing in me, I will always have love for the program and the people. With that being said I will be decommitting from Jackson State University."

It's unclear if he'll try to follow Deion to Boulder.