Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place.

Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night.

The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.

For example: Rousey posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Rousey is one of several notable athletes to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, joining Alex Morgan, Danica Patrick, Lindsey Vonn, Serena Williams and many others.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also released a behind-the-scenes look at Rousey's shoot.

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be out later this year.

A behind-the-scenes look at the 2022 shoots can be seen here.