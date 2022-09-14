Look: Top Running Back Cancels Major Recruiting Trip

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: General view as fans watch the play in the first half between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ball State Cardinals at Kyle Field on September 12, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

2023 five-star running back Reuben Owens gave a verbal commitment to Louisville this past summer, but is still being courted by some of the major powerhouses in and around his native Texas.

Owens is making some visits to major programs this fall. But one visit he was ready to make is no longer happening.

Taking to Instagram, Owens announced that he will be canceling his trip to Texas A&M. “I’m not going no more,” he wrote in response to a tweet announcing his upcoming visit to College Station.

The reason for Owens' cancellation is unclear. Some have speculated that the Aggies' shocking loss to Appalachian State played a factor while others think that his family's ability to go with him is prompting the change of plans.

Reuben Owens is a top-notch runner who run roughshod over opponents in 2021. Last year he had a whopping 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns on 248 carries. Owens earned district MVP honors for his second year in a row.

The El Campo running back is also a track star, boasting a 10.68-second 100-meter dash this past Spring.

It should be no surprise then that Texas A&M are joined by the likes of Alabama, Texas, TCU, and Arkansas on top of Louisville.

Texas A&M won't be lacking for big-name recruits making visits to College Station in the days and weeks to come.

But 247Sports' No. 18 overall player and top running back in the country won't be one of them.