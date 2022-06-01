Look: Top Sponsor Hints They're Moving On From Dustin Johnson

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 28: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2020 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the golf world learned that Dustin Johnson would be playing in the inaugural LIV Golf event.

His decision comes just months after his comments back in February when Johnson said he was "fully committed" to the PGA Tour and would not participate in the Saudi-backed series.

After the news broke, one of DJ's sponsors, RBC, issued a strong statement.

"We were recently made aware that Dustin Johnson made the decision to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener. DJ has been a valued RBC Team member since 2018," the statement read. "While we are extremely disappointed in his decision, we wish him well."

RBC did not officially state it is done with DJ. However, it certainly seems like the two-time major champion just lost a sponsor.

After news broke about his potential exit from the PGA Tour, Johnson released a statement via his agent, David Winkle.

“Dustin has been contemplating the opportunity off-and-on for the past couple of years. Ultimately, he decided it was in his and his family’s best interest to pursue it," Winkle said, per golf insider Jason Sobel. "Dustin has never had any issue with the PGA TOUR and is grateful for all it has given him, but in the end, felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

Will DJ lose more sponsors in the coming weeks?