Look: Tour de France Was Halted By Protest On Tuesday

MEGEVE, FRANCE - JULY 12: (L-R) Edvald Boasson Hagen of Norway and Team Total Energies and Connor Swift of United Kingdom and Team Arkéa - Samsic cross the finish line during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 10 a 148,1km stage from Morzine to Megève 1435m / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 12, 2022 in Megeve, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Stage 10 of the Tour de France was interrupted by protestors who blocked the course in an effort to raise climate change awareness.

The contingent was part of the protest group Derniere Renovation, according to CyclingNews.com. They parked themselves in the middle of the road and set off flares.

"Some of the protestors had chains around their necks, while others had shirts that read, 'We have 989 days left,'" said TMZ Sports. "They stayed on the course until authorities physically removed them."

The race was restarted after the protestors were cleared from the area.

After order was restored and the competition resumed, Magnus Cort Nielsen won Stage 10 in a photo finish, edging out Nick Schultz.

Tadej Pogacar is the current race leader.