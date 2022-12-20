Look: Travis Hunter Photo Leading To Transfer Speculation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: Travis Hunter #12 of the Jackson State Tigers warms up during pregame prior to the Cricket Celebration Bowl against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The top recruit from the 2022 recruiting class is already starting to make visits.

Travis Hunter, who flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State earlier this year, is already visiting Colorado. He was seen in a photo with a couple of Colorado players via Instagram on Monday night.

It makes a lot of sense that Hunter would already be visiting Colorado. Deion Sanders is now the head coach of the program after he committed to Sanders earlier this year when both were at Jackson State.

Some would even say that Colorado is the favorite to land Hunter, even though numerous other Power Five schools are showing interest in the talented cornerback.

Hunter entered the transfer portal on Monday after announcing his intention to enter the portal on Sunday following Jackson State's loss to North Carolina Central.

We'll have to see if he follows Sanders to Colorado in the coming days/weeks.